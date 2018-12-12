Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will play Wednesday
Johnson (hip) will play Wednesday against the Jazz, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Johnson was previously listed as probable after missing Monday's game against the Lakers. With Goran Dragic (knee) out Wednesday, Johnson will presumably start at point guard against Utah.
