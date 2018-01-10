Heat's Tyler Johnson: Will remain out Wednesday

Johnson (shoulder) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Pacers.

Johnson is set to miss a second straight game with a left shoulder strain, as he joins the likes of Dion Waiters (ankle), James Johnson (suspension), Justise Winslow (knee) and Rodney McGruder (leg) on the sidelines. With limited bodies available, the majority of the roster should see a slight uptick in playing time. That said, Johnson's absence specifically should mean a larger workload for Wayne Ellington and Derrick Jones, who logged 35 and 28 minutes, respectively, on Tuesday with Johnson out.