Heat's Tyler Johnson: Won't play on road trip
Johnson (hamstring) is out for the Heat's upcoming two-game road trip, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The hamstring strain that kept Johnson out of Tuesday's game against Brooklyn is apparently serious enough to sideline him for at least two more games. In his stead, Wayne Ellington and Dwyane Wade should help pick up the slack.
