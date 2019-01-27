Heat's Tyler Johnson: Won't play Sunday

Johnson (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against New York, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Johnson appeared to suffer a left calf injury during Friday's matchup with Cleveland, finishing the evening with nine points, two boards, six assists and two steals. He'll be forced to miss at least one contest due to the issue with his next opportunity to return arriving Wednesday against the Bulls.

More News
Our Latest Stories