Heat's Tyler Johnson: X-ray on ankle comes back clean
An X-ray on Johnson's left ankle came back negative and he's been diagnosed with just a sprain, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
Johnson had to be wheeled off the court in a wheelchair during Monday's matchup with the Bulls after suffering what appeared to be a serious leg injury. However, a subsequent X-ray has ruled out any sort of break and it appears he's just dealing with an ankle sprain, so he's avoided anything significant. That said, there's still a decent chance Johnson misses some time, with Wednesday's game against the Bucks coming as the first potential absence. Wayne Ellington and Josh Richardson are candidates to see big minutes if Johnson does indeed remain sidelined for that contest.
