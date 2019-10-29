Heat's Udonis Haslem: Absent from injury report

Haslem (wrist) is no longer listed on the injury report prior to Tuesday's game against the Hawks.

Haslem will be available to play Tuesday if needed, but he's not expected to sniff the court anytime soon, considering his current role on this heat squad. He appeared in just 10 games a year ago, averaging 2.5 points and 2.7 boards in 7.4 minutes per contest.

More News
Our Latest Stories