Heat's Udonis Haslem: Available Saturday

Haslem (personal) will be available Saturday against Detroit, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.

Haslem missed Friday's game while attending the funeral of his former agent, but he's since joined the team in Detroit and will be available off the bench. However, the 37-year-old hasn't played a minute in more than a month.

