Haslem (Achilles) will be available for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran big man was listed as questionable with right Achilles tendinosis, but he will be available and could see decent minutes in this game with Bam Adebayo (illness), Dewayne Dedmon (foot) and Omer Yurtseven (ankle) all out in what will be a very depleted frontcourt for Miami.