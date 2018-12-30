Heat's Udonis Haslem: Available to play Sunday

Haslem will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem was one of a number of Heat players who were sick and forced to miss some practice or games, however he will be available to play Sunday. He's seen action in just three contests this season, so it's unlikely he will play.

