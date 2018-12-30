Heat's Udonis Haslem: Available to play Sunday
Haslem will be available to play in Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Haslem was one of a number of Heat players who were sick and forced to miss some practice or games, however he will be available to play Sunday. He's seen action in just three contests this season, so it's unlikely he will play.
More News
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...