Heat's Udonis Haslem: Concluding career after season
Haslem revealed last week in an interview with David Yapkowitz of BasketballInsiders.com that he would retire at the end of the 2018-19 season.
The NBA's fourth-oldest player at 38 years old, Haslem has played just 34 total games over the past two and a half seasons. Rather than health being at the root of his absences, Haslem simply isn't a rotation player for the Heat, who have valued him more as a positive voice in the locker room for the last several years. Once he finishes out his career this spring, Haslem could transition to some sort of non-playing role with the Heat, the only team he's suited up for during his 16 years in the NBA.
