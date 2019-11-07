Heat's Udonis Haslem: Dealing with stomach bug
Haslem is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Suns due to an illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Haslem and teammate Dion Waiters are both dealing with stomachaches. The big man has yet to appear for the Heat this season.
