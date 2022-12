Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against the Lakers, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem was cleared for Monday's contest after initially being listed as questionable with the Achilles issue, but the veteran ultimately never the saw the court. He's appeared in just five games this year and is averaging 1.2 rebounds in 6.8 minutes, so his availability shouldn't have any fantasy implications.