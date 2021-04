Haslem (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) didn't get used off the bench Thursday in the Heat's 116-109 win over the Warriors.

Haslem was active for the first time in more than two weeks after clearing the NBA's health and safety protocols, but as expected, he didn't crack head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation in a close game. The 40-year-old has yet to make an appearance this season, and that's unlikely to change unless the Heat are missing several big men on a given night.