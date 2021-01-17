Haslem (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) was available off the bench in Saturday's game against the Pistons, but he didn't see the court in the Heat's 120-100 loss.

Haslem was away from the Heat for two games while waiting to clear the protocol, but he was deemed good to go ahead of Saturday's tipoff. Even before completing his brief quarantine, Haslem wasn't part of head coach Erik Spoelstra's rotation, having not appeared in any games this season. The 40-year-old has made fewer than 20 appearances in each of the last four seasons and is essentially just an extension of the Heat coaching staff at this stage of his career.