Heat's Udonis Haslem: Double-doubles in finale

Haslem finished with 12 points (6-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.

Although he wasn't effective from the field, Haslem managed to finish with his first double-double of the season. The 15-year vet played sparingly, seeing action in just nine contests this year. At this point, it's unclear if Haslem will retire this offseason, but if he chooses to, he'll finish with averages of 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for his career.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • troy-brown-jr-1400.jpg

    NBA Rookie Watch

    Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...

  • kentavious-caldwell-pope-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Waiver Wire

    Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...

  • d-j-augustin-and-larry-nance-jr-1400.jpg

    Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em

    Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...