Heat's Udonis Haslem: Double-doubles in finale
Haslem finished with 12 points (6-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt), 11 rebounds and two assists across 29 minutes during Wednesday's loss to the Nets.
Although he wasn't effective from the field, Haslem managed to finish with his first double-double of the season. The 15-year vet played sparingly, seeing action in just nine contests this year. At this point, it's unclear if Haslem will retire this offseason, but if he chooses to, he'll finish with averages of 7.6 points and 6.7 rebounds for his career.
