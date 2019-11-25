Play

Heat's Udonis Haslem: Doubtful Monday

Haslem is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

An absence for Haslem won't adversely affect the Heat's rotations. the veteran center's seen action in just two games this season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.5 minutes.

