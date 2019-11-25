Heat's Udonis Haslem: Doubtful Monday
Haslem is considered doubtful for Monday's game against Minnesota due to an illness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
An absence for Haslem won't adversely affect the Heat's rotations. the veteran center's seen action in just two games this season, averaging 2.5 points and 1.5 rebounds in 5.5 minutes.
