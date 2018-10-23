Heat's Udonis Haslem: Expected to be available Wednesday

Haslem (illness) returned to practice Tuesday and should be available to play Wednesday against the Knicks.

Haslem managed to participate in Tuesday's practice despite dealing with an illness over the past few days. He's yet to enter a game this season, and is more of an extension of the coaching staff at this point in his career, but Haslem should be an option off the bench if needed.

