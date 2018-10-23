Heat's Udonis Haslem: Expected to play Wednesday
Haslem (illness) returned to practice Tuesday and should be available to play Wednesday against the Knicks.
Haslem managed to participate in Tuesday's practice despite dealing with an illness over the past few days. He's yet to enter a game this season but figures to be an option off the bench if needed.
