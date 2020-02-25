Heat's Udonis Haslem: Fails to play Monday
Haslem (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Heat's 125-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.
Haslem picked up a season-high 10 minutes in the Heat's blowout win over the Cavaliers two days earlier, but he predictably stuck to the bench with Monday's rematch remaining competitive throughout. The 39-year-old has appeared in just three games for the Heat all season and is essentially an extension of the coaching staff at this stage of his career.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 19
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 19.
-
Week 19 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the first full week after...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 18
Nick Whalen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 18 and...
-
Week 18 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for the week after the All-Star...
-
Second half preview: Breakouts, busts
With the All-Star break here, Mike Barner takes a look forward at the rest of the Fantasy season,...