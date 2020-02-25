Play

Heat's Udonis Haslem: Fails to play Monday

Haslem (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Heat's 125-119 overtime loss to the Cavaliers.

Haslem picked up a season-high 10 minutes in the Heat's blowout win over the Cavaliers two days earlier, but he predictably stuck to the bench with Monday's rematch remaining competitive throughout. The 39-year-old has appeared in just three games for the Heat all season and is essentially an extension of the coaching staff at this stage of his career.

