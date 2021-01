Haslem (COVID-19 protocols) holds a questionable designation ahead of Saturday's game versus the Pistons, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel report.

Haslem hasn't taken the floor yet this season, but his questionable designation could lead to some minutes if he's cleared to play and the laundry list of potential absences awaiting the Heat results in a short bench again. Look for more information on each player's availability to surface Saturday.