Haslem (Achilles) is available to play in Sunday's game against the Pelicans, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Though he'll be suiting up Sunday, Haslem is unlikely to see the floor unless the Heat frontcourt is decimated by injuries or foul trouble as the game unfolds. Haslem hasn't been forced to miss any games recently due to the sore right Achilles that has regularly resulted in him being included on the injury report, but he still hasn't played since Dec. 15 in Houston.