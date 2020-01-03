Heat's Udonis Haslem: Healthy scratch yet again
Haslem (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Thursday's 84-76 win over the Raptors.
Haslem has combined for five points and three boards across 11 minutes in his only two appearances this season, both of which were back in mid-November. He's almost exclusively a veteran presence at this point, and Haslem can be avoided in fantasy.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...