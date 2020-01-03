Play

Heat's Udonis Haslem: Healthy scratch yet again

Haslem (coach's decision) didn't see the floor during Thursday's 84-76 win over the Raptors.

Haslem has combined for five points and three boards across 11 minutes in his only two appearances this season, both of which were back in mid-November. He's almost exclusively a veteran presence at this point, and Haslem can be avoided in fantasy.

