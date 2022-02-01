Haslem provided two points (1-2 FG), one rebound and one assist over five minutes during Monday's 122-92 loss to the Celtics.

Haslem made a rare appearance for the Heat, logging his first minutes in over a month. In fact, he has only seen the court nine times all season, eclipsing 10 minutes just twice. Obviously, he is nowhere near being a fantasy asset, even in the deepest of formats. With that being said, it is always nice to see him getting out there with the young guys, giving the loyal Heat fans just what they want.