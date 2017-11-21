Heat's Udonis Haslem: Makes season debut Sunday
Haslem played three minutes in Sunday's 120-95 loss to the Pacers, scoring two points (1-1 FG).
Haslem's entry into the blowout contest marked his first appearance of the 2017-18 campaign, including the preseason. He's been healthy since training camp, but the 37-year-old essentially functions as a glorified assistant coach at this stage of his career after inking a one-year deal for the veteran minimum over the summer.
