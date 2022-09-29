Haslem didn't partake in practice Tuesday due to Achilles soreness, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Haslem's issue doesn't appear serious, but the 42-year-old will likely take every precaution at this stage in his career. Even when he's healthy, Haslem figures to log action in no more than a handful of games in 2022-23 and is primarily viewed as a mentor at this point.