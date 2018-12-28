Heat's Udonis Haslem: Not available Friday

Haslem is unavailable for Friday's game against the Cavaliers due to illness, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem hasn't taken the court over the last eight games because of his current role within Miami's rotation, so this won't be a big loss for the Heat. Haslem's next opportunity to return will come Sunday against Minnesota.

