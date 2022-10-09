Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said Haslem (Achilles) was a full participant in Sunday's practice, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

Haslem was held out of Friday's preseason win over the Grizzlies due to the Achilles injury, but the issue doesn't look to be anything that will prevent him from playing in Monday's exhibition against the Rockets. However, because the 42-year-old isn't a developmental option and won't be part of the Heat's season-opening rotation, he won't necessarily be asked to play Monday.