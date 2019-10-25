Heat's Udonis Haslem: Out again Saturday

Haslem (wrist) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Bucks, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem will be with the team in Milwaukee, but he will remain out while nursing a sprained wrist. Chris Silva will again be active as a result after he posted eight points, six rebounds and three blocks in Wednesday's opener against the Grizzlies.

