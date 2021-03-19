site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: heats-udonis-haslem-out-due-to-protocols | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Out due to protocols
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Haslem is out Friday against the Pacers due to health and safety protocols.
Haslem has yet to play this season, as the veteran is mostly on the Heat as a locker room presence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 5 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 4 min read
Alex Barutha
• 4 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read