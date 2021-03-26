site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Out Friday
Haslem (COVID-19 protocols) is out Friday against the Hornets.
Haslem will continue to miss time due to protocols. Even when he returns, he won't be part of the rotation.
