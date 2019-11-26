Heat's Udonis Haslem: Out Monday
Haslem (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against Charlotte, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Haslem has been sidelined for the last two contests due to illness. He's appeared in just two games this season, logging 11 total minutes.
