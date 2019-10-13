Heat's Udonis Haslem: Out with sprained wrist
Haslem is expected to miss roughly a week due to a sprained wrist, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.
The veteran will likely miss the remainder of the preseason, but he should be good to go by the time the regular season begins. However, the 39-year-old is not expected to be a part of the regular rotation, as he's appeared in only 40 games over the last three seasons.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings 2019, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.