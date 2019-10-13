Heat's Udonis Haslem: Out with sprained wrist

Haslem is expected to miss roughly a week due to a sprained wrist, Anthony Chiang of the Miami Herald reports.

The veteran will likely miss the remainder of the preseason, but he should be good to go by the time the regular season begins. However, the 39-year-old is not expected to be a part of the regular rotation, as he's appeared in only 40 games over the last three seasons.

