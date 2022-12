Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves.

The veteran big man has made just five appearances (one start) this season, and it remains to be seen if he'll be able to step on the court to take on the Timberwolves. He has not played since Dec. 15, and knowing Bam Adebayo (shoulder) is questionable and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is out, the likes of Nikola Jovic and Orlando Robinson might see more minutes off the bench if Haslem ends up being ruled out.