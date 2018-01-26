Heat's Udonis Haslem: Questionable for Saturday
Haslem (personal) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Haslem was absent from Thursday's game while attending to the personal matter, and given the veteran is not part of the team's current rotation, his status for Saturday will not have any meaningful impact.
