Heat's Udonis Haslem: Remains out Sunday vs. Minnesota

Haslem (wrist) won't play in Sunday's matchup with the Timberwolves, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem has yet to be active this season as he's dealt with a sprained left wrist. His next chance to suit up will be against the Hawks on Tuesday.

