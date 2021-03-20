site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Remains out Sunday
Haslem (COVID-19 protocols) will not play Sunday against Indiana.
Haslem remains in the league's health and safety protocols for a second straight game. The 39-year-old hasn't yet played this season and is mostly on the Heat as a locker room presence.
