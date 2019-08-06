Heat's Udonis Haslem: Returning for 17th season
Haslem and the Heat agreed to terms Tuesday on a one-year, $2.6 million contract, Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.
As expected, the veteran will return to Miami for what will be his 17th NBA season -- each of which has come as a member of the Heat. Haslem hasn't been a part of the regular rotation since the 2014-15 season, but his loyalty and veteran leadership have essentially earned him a permanent roster spot in Miami so long as he wants it.
