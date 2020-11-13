Haslem, stating he is "simply not the retiring type", will return to the Heat for an 18th season in 2020-21, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel reports.

Despite playing just 44 total minutes last season and not seeing the court in the playoffs, Haslem has opted to remain with the Heat at the veteran minimum, stating his intentions at a Subway sandwich shop he operates in Coconut Creek. He's the franchise's all-time leading rebounder and now acts as a veteran presence on the bench. "He's just an incredible rock of stability and leadership and mentorship. And that's at all levels," coach Erik Spoelstra said during the NBA Finals. "It's not just to our young players. It's to our veteran players. And he provides just great guidance and mentorship to this head coach as well."