Heat's Udonis Haslem: Ruled out for season opener

Haslem (wrist) won't play in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem was unable to participate in Sunday's practice due to a sprained wrist, so this news isn't all that surprising. The veteran's next chance to make his season debut will come Saturday in Milwaukee.

