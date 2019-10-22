Heat's Udonis Haslem: Ruled out for season opener
Haslem (wrist) won't play in Wednesday's game against Memphis, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Haslem was unable to participate in Sunday's practice due to a sprained wrist, so this news isn't all that surprising. The veteran's next chance to make his season debut will come Saturday in Milwaukee.
More News
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Busts, sleepers
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
NBA Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...