Heat's Udonis Haslem: Ruled out Thursday
Haslem will not be with the Heat for Thursday's game against the Kings for personal reasons, Anthony Chiang of the Palm Beach Post reports.
The exact reasoning behind the absence is still unclear, but Haslem isn't a part of the regular rotation anyway, so this shouldn't have a fantasy impact.
More News
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Makes season debut Sunday•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Signs one-year deal with Heat•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Plans to return for 15th season•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Fails to crack rotation Monday•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Doesn't play in Monday's loss•
-
Heat's Udonis Haslem: Available to play Tuesday vs. Warriors•
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
Halfway through the season, trends becomes more noticeable. Juan Blanco breaks down who's trending...
-
Waiver Wire: Ellington firing away
With the trade deadline coming up, Greg Monroe could end up making a big impact for you.
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.