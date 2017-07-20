Heat's Udonis Haslem: Signs one-year deal with Heat

Haslem signed a one-year, minimum deal with the Heat, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.

Haslem has called Miami home for his entire NBA career, and he'll be a part of the franchise for at least one more year after signing a deal Thursday. It has been a few years since the veteran has played a crucial role on the court for the Heat, but he'll continue to serve as a key veteran presence and mentor for the team.