Heat's Udonis Haslem: Signs one-year deal with Heat
Haslem signed a one-year, minimum deal with the Heat, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
Haslem has called Miami home for his entire NBA career, and he'll be a part of the franchise for at least one more year after signing a deal Thursday. It has been a few years since the veteran has played a crucial role on the court for the Heat, but he'll continue to serve as a key veteran presence and mentor for the team.
