Heat's Udonis Haslem: Starting Wednesday

Haslem will start Wednesday's season finale against the Nets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

The veteran center will close out potentially the last season of his career alongside longtime teammate Dwyane Wade. Haslem's played sparingly this year and is averaging just 1.4 points and 1.8 rebounds in 5.0 minutes across nine games.

