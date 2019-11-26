Heat's Udonis Haslem: Will be active Wednesday
Haslem (illness) will be available for Wednesday's game against Houston.
Haslem missed Monday's game due to illness, but he'll be ready to roll Wednesday if needed. He's appeared in just two contests this season, so even though he's back at full strength, he seems unlikely to see any action.
