Haslem announced Sunday that he will return to the Heat for the 2022-23 NBA season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

As has been the case for the last several years, Haslem prefers to handle his contract situation on a year-to-year basis. The 42-year-old is essentially a player-coach at this point in his career, as he's appeared in only 58 total games over the last six seasons. Haslem saw action in only four games in 2019-20 and one game in 2020-21 before making 13 appearances a season ago. Now entering his 20th year in the league, Haslem remains a non-consideration for fantasy purposes.