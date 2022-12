Haslem will start Thursday against the Rockets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Haslem will receive his first start for the Heat since Aug. 14, 2020, with Bam Adebayo (ankle) and Dewayne Dedmon (foot) both unavailable Thursday. With Miami's frontcourt depleted, Orlando Robinson will likely see minutes off the bench in relief of Haslem.