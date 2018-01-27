Heat's Udonis Haslem: With team Saturday
Haslem (personal) is with the team and presumably available for Saturday's contest against the Hornets, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Haslem missed Thursday's game against the Kings due to a personal matter, but should be available to take the floor Saturday. That said, he's played a limited role on the team, appearing in eight games and averaging 5.6 minutes in those contests.
