Oladipo (knee) will be available for Thursday's contest against the Clippers, Law Murray of The Athletic reports.
Oladipo will play in his second consecutive game of the season Thursday, after logging nine points, two rebounds and two assists in 19 minutes of action against Detroit on Tuesday. Expect the veteran to see minutes off the bench in relief of Dru Smith and Tyler Herro (ankle).
More News
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Likely to play Thursday•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Scores nine points in debut•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Active Tuesday•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Intends to make season debut•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Listed as questionable•
-
Heat's Victor Oladipo: Practicing again, out for road trip•