Oladipo (knee) is active for Tuesday's game against Detroit, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
As anticipated, Oladipo will be available to make his season debut during Tuesday's game. The guard averaged 12.4 points and 3.5 assists across eight appearances last season for the Heat.
