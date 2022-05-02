Oladipo isn't starting Monday's Game 1 against the 76ers.
Oladipo looked sharp as he filled in for an injured Jimmy Butler on Tuesday, but he'll return to a bench role with Butler cleared to return. The Indiana product appeared in two of five games during his squad's first series of the postseason.
