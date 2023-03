Oladipo closed Saturday's 126-114 overtime loss to the Magic with nine points (3-13 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds, three assists, one block and two steals over 24 minutes.

Oladipo nearly replicated his season-long averages of 10.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.4 steals per game. It came on extremely inefficiency Saturday, and Oladipo isn't trending upward. He's hit just 26.3 percent of his threes over his last three games.